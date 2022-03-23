Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
AXU stock opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$353.97 million and a PE ratio of -33.04.
About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.