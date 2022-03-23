Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AXU stock opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$353.97 million and a PE ratio of -33.04.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

