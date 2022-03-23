Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Alico has raised its dividend by 91.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alico has a payout ratio of 186.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alico to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.9%.

ALCO stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57. Alico has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alico will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alico by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

