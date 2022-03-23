Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATD. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Shares of ATD opened at C$52.79 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The company has a market cap of C$55.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

