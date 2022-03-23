Allen Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,749. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

