Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57,840.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $429,984.66 and approximately $57,840.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.49 or 0.07021011 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.39 or 0.99790076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

