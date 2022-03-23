Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 22.30% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,242,000.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

ARB stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.