Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Nobilis Health stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Profile (Get Rating)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.