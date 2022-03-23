Allworth Financial LP Buys 684 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $349.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

