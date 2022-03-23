Allworth Financial LP Has $5.47 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

USMV opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

