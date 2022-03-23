Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.

