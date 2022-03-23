Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,888 shares of company stock worth $26,413,821. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

