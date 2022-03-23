Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,814 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

