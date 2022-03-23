Allworth Financial LP Sells 430 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 223,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

