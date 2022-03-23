Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $249.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average of $270.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

