Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $65.79. 2,396,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

