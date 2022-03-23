Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

