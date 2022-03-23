Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.76. 1,066,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

