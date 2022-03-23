Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Global X China Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 5,117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 657,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,349,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. 234,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,748. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

