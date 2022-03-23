Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,801 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 90,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,368. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

