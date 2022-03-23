Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.46 and traded as high as C$24.49. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$24.34, with a volume of 177,426 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.76. The company has a market cap of C$999.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.