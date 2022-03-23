Ambrosus Market Capitalization Achieves $9.73 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $548,210.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,481,305 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

