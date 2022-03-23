Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,437. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $74,466.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

