American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) PT Lowered to $35.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $107,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,634 shares of company stock worth $1,928,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

