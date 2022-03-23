American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) PT Lowered to $35.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NYSE AAT opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $107,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,634 shares of company stock worth $1,928,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
