American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

