AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.