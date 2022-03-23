AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 102,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

