Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AMRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 47,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,835. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 372,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

