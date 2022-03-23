Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $23.46. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 4,985 shares traded.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

