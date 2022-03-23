Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

