Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AvePoint by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AvePoint by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.