Analysts Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

