Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 138,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

ENLC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 1,353,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.81 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

