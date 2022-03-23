Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 386,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Gevo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 587.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 65.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gevo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

