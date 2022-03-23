Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

