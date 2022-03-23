Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $657.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.93.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

