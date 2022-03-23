Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $111.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $109.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 209,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

