Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Cohu reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.72. Cohu has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $50.70.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

