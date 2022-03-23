Analysts Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to announce $313.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $363.90 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CTOS stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

