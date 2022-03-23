Analysts Expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kore Group.

A number of research analysts have commented on KORE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE KORE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,412. Kore Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

