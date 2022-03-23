Analysts Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.50 million and the lowest is $194.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $197.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHYF stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

