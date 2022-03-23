Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $10.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,005,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 666.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.