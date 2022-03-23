Analysts Offer Predictions for TerrAscend Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TerrAscend in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

TerrAscend stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

