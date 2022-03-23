Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

