Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $13.57

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

CURI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 192,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

