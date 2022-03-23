Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $260.20

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferrari by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.67. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.