Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $60.67

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $909.09 million, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

