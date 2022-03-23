Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $54.94

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

