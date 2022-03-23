Analyzing GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 2 0 3.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.43 $110.61 million N/A N/A Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.66 $110.75 million $1.72 50.45

Brooks Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

Summary

Brooks Automation beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

