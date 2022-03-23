Analyzing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get NVIDIA alerts:

This table compares NVIDIA and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NVIDIA and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 4 25 1 2.90 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $341.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.69%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.91 billion 24.64 $9.75 billion $3.85 68.94 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 5.97 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA has partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.