Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

